Retrenchments loom at Van Schaik as book sales plummet

By Deneesha Pillay -

Book sales across the country have taken a massive knock in recent months, the South African Booksellers’ Association (Saba) said, with some members noting an 80% drop in sales in the first quarter of 2019. Its largest member, prominent academic bookstore chain Van Schaik, which has more than 70 stores in SA, Botswana, Swaziland and Namibia, has started retrenchment processes due to the significant decline in book sales between January and April.

