Shut up and drive: Uber launches 'quiet mode'

Uber recently announced a new feature where users can tick a checkbox and the app will tell the driver to keep quiet during the ride.

The new feature is only available on “Uber Black” and “Uber Black SUV”. Other new options on the update include luggage assistance and temperature regulation.

Uber Black guarantees high-end black cars and can cost up to three times the amount of a standard ride.

“If you need to respond to emails or are in the mood for a nap, make your trip a quieter one with just one tap,” Uber explained in a blog post announcing the new feature.

Riders using the luxury ride can make drivers wait around longer to pick them up and get “premium” customer support by phone.

Uber said the effort to improve the service was based on feedback from riders who said they wanted to communicate their preferences to drivers before the trip started.

Drivers had also indicated that they wanted to understand the customer’s preferences in order to deliver optimal service.

The feature has not yet been made available in South Africa.

Social media users weren't so sure the new option was needed.