Top speakers lined up for 2019 leadership summit

What type of leaders do we need to turn around South Africa’s economy?

This is one of the questions to be unpacked by top local and national speakers at the Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2019.

The annual event takes place on Wednesday, May 29 at The Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre.

One of the speakers, Yusuf Abramjee, promises to captivate the audience with his speech titled: “Civil Society Appeals to Me”.

Abramjee has built up a solid reputation as an anti-crime activist, award-winning journalist and social cohesion advocate over the years.

For the past three years, he has been running his own consultancy business, Yusuf Abramjee, and Associates (Pty) Ltd.

His passion for SA and making a difference in all spheres of life remain close to his heart.

“We cannot be sitting on the sidelines. It’s time we all became active citizens,” he said.

“Civil society has a pivotal role to play and its importance in effecting change should not be underestimated.

“We must now all stand up and make a difference.” Another top speaker is Volkswagen Group SA chair and managing director Thomas Schaefer, who also served as president of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber for the past two years.

Schaefer held various positions across the globe in the automotive industry, before moving to South Africa in 2015 to take up his current position.

He is also responsible for the Sub-Saharan Africa region of Volkswagen and serves as president of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers.

“Leadership is key, especially in difficult times and situations,” Schaefer said.

“When a ship is in trouble one looks to a strong captain to coordinate the efforts into safety.

“With good leadership and focus this country can be the shining star on the continent.”

Prof Derrick Swartz will also discuss the complexities and responsibilities leaders in South Africa face today, as another of the esteemed speakers at the leadership summit.

Swartz is currently working as an adviser: strategic projects in ocean sciences at Nelson Mandela University.

He previously served as the vice-chancellor of the University of Fort Hare from 1999 to 2007, and of Nelson Mandela University, from 2008 to 2017.

His interests are ocean science and technology innovations in enabling communities, particularly in Africa and the developing world, to cope with pressures of climate change, ocean health, population growth and inclusive economic development.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2019 is presented in partnership with the MIKS Foundation and the Nelson Mandela University Business School.

Alumni from NMU qualify for a special discount for the 0.05event.

To register and for further information, visit www.nmbleader shipsummit.co.za or contact Charmaine Smith at csmith@studio55events.co.za or call (041) 365-7591.