Bay to host composites gathering

Nelson Mandela Bay has been confirmed as the host city of the second African Advanced Manufacturing and Composites Show.

The show is the largest gathering of Fourth Industrial Revolution roleplayers in Southern Africa, organisers say.

It injected cash of R42.8m into the city’s business community in its inaugural edition, with the metro retaining host status for the second edition on November 27 and 28 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Organisers say the R42.8m was accrued by the host region from direct spend from 4,365 visitors, event costs and new partnerships and supply agreements concluded at the show.

The show is hosted under the auspices of the Composites Cluster, in collaboration with the government industry and academia.

Composites Cluster managing director Andy Radford said with more than 3,000 influential roleplayers, it positioned the inaugural show as Africa's premier initiative in the field.

For more information, go to www.africanadvancedmanufacturing. show. co.za