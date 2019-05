Crisis-hit Nissan on Tuesday revealed full-year net profits at a near-decade low and forecast a further decline as it battles to recover after the shock arrest of its talismanic former boss Carlos Ghosn.

The Japanese firm's bottom-line profit for the fiscal year to March fell 57.3 percent to 319.1 billion yen ($2.9 billion), the lowest since 2009-10 when the company was struggling in the wake of the global financial crisis.