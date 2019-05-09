Be part of the sprawling township economy

Township businesses are sprawling and the experts suggest small business owners think bigger than the grocery retailers or spaza shops, taverns and hair care salons.

Starting a business in the township, just like starting one anywhere else, requires in-depth research and analysis to get off the ground and remain sustainable, says KK Diaz, business strategist and CEO of A-Game Business Consulting, a business coaching consultancy that helps business people overcome their challenges as well as to achieve sustainable growth.

He warns that going into business should not be about location but about building a business that will be sustainable in the long term.

Diaz says people who are starting businesses should do so on the premise of starting a business for the 21st century, not necessarily just a township or suburban business but one that is scaleable for growth anywhere.

“If you are looking to build a long-standing business the idea has to outlive your immediate need for cash flow,” says Nathi Khumalo, CEO of economic transformation consulting firm, Traverse Advisory.

He says your business must add value to your potential customers, so understanding your initial market is important but so is tailoring the business for scalability.

Opportunities aplenty

Describing township businesses as the “unseen economy” where people deal mostly in cash, Michael Vacy-Lyle, CEO at FNB Business, says township businesses range from those in survivalist mode to highly organised and sizeable SME operations.