Nelson Mandela Bay wood workers empowered through BEE
BEE deal gives employees greater job security and boosts morale
But for the business itself, being elevated to B-BBEE level 2 status has done little to increase turnover.
But for the business itself, being elevated to B-BBEE level 2 status has done little to increase turnover.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.