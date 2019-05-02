PPC Cement to retire veteran kiln
Company committed to operations in PE as emissions regulations bring career of 'old lady' to an end in June
It is the end of an era for PPC Cement’s Port Elizabeth’s plant as one of its kilns – known as “the old lady” – will retire its operations come the end of June.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.