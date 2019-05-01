Business

Clicks CEO paints grim picture of economic turnaround

PREMIUM
By Larry Claasen - 01 May 2019

Despite retailer’s upbeat results, Vikesh Ramsunder believes the economy will remain in a precarious position in 2020 and beyond

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Goodbye Newspaper House
Drunk on duty at Port Elizabeth's Livingstone hospital

Most Read

X