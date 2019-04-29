Business

MakeMyTrip share swap is just the ticket for Naspers

PREMIUM
By Nick Hedley and Mudiwa Gavaza - 29 April 2019

Exchange for a stake in China's Ctrip will boost growth ambitions of both entities, the company says

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Questioning the unconventional: Inside SA's churches
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker

Most Read

X