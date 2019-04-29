MakeMyTrip share swap is just the ticket for Naspers
Exchange for a stake in China's Ctrip will boost growth ambitions of both entities, the company says
Exchange for a stake in China's Ctrip will boost growth ambitions of both entities, the company says
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.