Learning Curve | Hard work, fun in one PINK package
Providing valuable work-skills for Nelson Mandela Bay’s youth is a key motivational driver for owner of PINK Brand Management, Annel Wolmarans.
Providing valuable work-skills for Nelson Mandela Bay’s youth is a key motivational driver for owner of PINK Brand Management, Annel Wolmarans.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.