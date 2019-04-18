Netflix forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms

Netflix Inc gave a weak forecast on Tuesday that unnerved investors just as Walt Disney Co and others prepare to escalate Hollywood’s streaming video wars, although the company’s quarterly results beat Wall Street targets.

Shares of Netflix traded down about 1% at $355.02 in after-the-bell trading. Netflix predicted it would pick up 5 million new streaming subscribers from April through June. That was below the 5.48 million consensus of industry analysts surveyed by FactSet.

“What’s making investors nervous is that there are signs of a slowdown in the second-quarter subscriber growth,” said Haris Anwar, senior analyst at Investing.com. “This is made all the more prominent by the looming threat of competition from Disney and Apple.”

Netflix added a record number of paid streaming customers in the first quarter, reaching a total of 148.86 million. The just-ended first quarter included the debut of original dramas “Sex Education” and “Russian Doll,” and the company raised prices in the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said it saw “some modest short-term churn effect,” or dropping of its service, in response to the price increases. From January through March, Netflix reported it added 7.86 million paid subscribers internationally, compared with the average analyst estimate of 7.14 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said it signed up 1.74 million paid subscribers in the United States in the quarter, above the average analyst estimate of about 1.57 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Netflix is spending billions to attract new customers while Disney and Apple Inc build streaming rivals and Amazon.com Inc makes gains with audiences.