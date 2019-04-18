JSE flat as mining stock losses offset gains
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, as losses by mining stocks offset gains in most other indices.
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, as losses by mining stocks offset gains in most other indices.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.