EC experts to serve on Ramaphosa’s commission on fourth industrial revolution
East Cape IT executive and futurist to help shape future
In the future, school pupils of today will not compete with their classmates for jobs and business but will compete with people sitting in China, Europe, the US and the rest of Africa – that is the reality of the fourth industrial revolution.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.