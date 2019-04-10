Grapes on Mars? Georgia winemakers are aiming high

Georgia is immensely proud of its ancient winemaking tradition, claiming to have been the first nation on Earth to make wine. Now it wants to be the first to grow grapes on Mars.

Nestling between the Great Caucasus Mountains and the Black Sea, Georgia has a mild climate that is perfect for vineyards and the country has developed a thriving wine tourism industry.

Now Nikoloz Doborjginidze has co-founded a project to develop grape varieties that can be grown on Mars.

"Georgians were first winemakers on Earth and now we hope to pioneer viticulture on the planet next door," he said.

After Nasa called for the public to contribute ideas for a "sustained human presence" on the Red Planet, a group of Georgian researchers and entrepreneurs got together to propel the country's winemaking on to an interplanetary level.

Their project is called IX Millennium - a reference to Georgia's long history of wine-making.