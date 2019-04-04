Teach your kids how to manage money from a young age

We all learn about how to handle money from our parents. Maybe your parents passed along some sage financial advice that really has helped you maximise your money, or maybe you've learned exactly what not to do with your money from their example. Sometimes, knowing what not to do can be just as valuable.

Money decisions are personal, and whether we realise it or not, the way we're brought up thinking about money often influences what we do with it once we make it on our own.

So, if you're a parent, what money lesson should you teach your children? I'd like to share four which I feel should form the bedrock of their financial education.

Work and earnings

Children need to understand the relationship between work and earnings from a young age. If your kids are doing the work, pay them an appropriate allowance.

Rewards motivate children, and money is an attractive reward. Allowing them to take on chores for which they can get paid not only teaches them the value of hard work but helps them learn how to manage their money.

Children who understand the value of hard work learn to be responsible for what they produce. They also learn the satisfaction of working hard to build savings and achieve goals. If they don't do their work, don't pay them.

How debt works

You can demonstrate the concept of debt to younger children by advancing them small loans for things they want but can't afford.

Most banks say your monthly debt repayments should be no more than 10% to 20% of your monthly income. Use this as a guideline.

If your children misuse their allowance and ask for additional funds, draft a loan agreement with them and advance them no more than 20% of their monthly allowance.