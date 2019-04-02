Business

‘Building a humanised economy the way to go’

Courageous social investors needed to back people with tenacious drive, says expert

PREMIUM
By Deneesha Pillay - 02 April 2019

Practically implementing the concept of “business for good” is the basis for building a humanised economy – where economies serve communities and their people.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Snake trapped in beer can rescued by woman
Shark Wranglers Online - Friday the 13th | HD National Geographic | HD History ...

Most Read

X