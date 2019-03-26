WATCH: How NewCo will affect Naspers’s listing abroad

Multinational internet and media group Naspers plans to form a new global consumer internet group — NewCo — consisting of all its internet businesses outside the local market.

NewCo’s primary listing will be in Amsterdam, with a secondary inward listing on the JSE. Naspers, however, retains its primary listing on the JSE.

Oanda market analyst Ed Moya joined Business Day TV to discuss the announcement and what it could mean for the company’s strategy.