WATCH: How concern about global growth is upsetting the oil market
Oil edged lower for most of Monday, although the market did manage to reverse some of its losses by the close. Concern about an economic slowdown persists, outweighing the effects of the Opec-led supply cuts and disruptions from US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop joined Business Day TV to talk about what is going on in the oil market.
Or listen to the full audio: