WATCH: How concern about global growth is upsetting the oil market

By Business Day TV - 26 March 2019
Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oilfield in Midland, Texas, the US. Picture: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD\
Oil edged lower for most of Monday, although the market did manage to reverse some of its losses by the close. Concern about an economic slowdown persists, outweighing the effects of the Opec-led supply cuts and disruptions from US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop joined Business Day TV to talk about what is going on in the oil market.

SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop talks to Business Day TV about how anxiety about a global slowdown is affecting the oil market

