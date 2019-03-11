Moshe Capital spreads its wings

The all woman-led and -owned advisory and investment firm Moshe Capital has been quietly expanding its global footprint. In September 2018 the company opened a satellite office in London and now the 100% black-owned company is finalising its first international acquisition.

Although Moshe Capital could not disclose the name of the company pending the finalisation of the deal, CEO Mametja Moshe said this would be a milestone in the company’s long-standing goal to operate internationally.

“We always had a vision of being an SA company with the ability to comfortably play at a global level,” said Moshe.

Moshe said over the past five years, the company focused on building its track record, showing that its team can deliver on its promises.

She says people are sometimes surprised when they see a team of black women leading the conversation. “You can’t miss us, especially in mining. When this group of knowledgeable, credible black women walks in, reactions can be amusing at times.”

Moshe and her business partner, Konosoang Asare-Bediako, are both former international investment bankers who are chartered accountants. Moshe hails from Limpopo while Asare-Bediako grew up in the Free State and Lesotho. The two founded Moshe Capital in 2013, initially as an advisory company overseeing mergers and acquisitions of local and multinational companies, mostly in the mining sector.

The company started as a platform to advise young South African entrepreneurs who had prospecting rights but did not have capital to turn those into mining companies and ended up partnering with and eventually selling their stakes to mining giants.

Moshe Capital has evolved, branching into investments with its first acquisition of a 5% stake in private equity firm Sanari Capital. Its second venture was a cable distribution company, Jaycor International. It owns a 12.2% stake in Jaycor, which distributes specialised cables in sectors including oil and gas, mining, rail and technology. The third investment is the pending acquisition of a 33% stake in what Moshe described as “an internationally listed acquisition vehicle”.

All three acquisitions were concluded without raising capital by self-funding its stakes or acquiring them through vendor finance agreements.

“We don’t have a private equity fund. That was a conscious decision because we want to prove ourselves as investors. We are currently looking at raising some form of capital because we are now in a growth phase.”