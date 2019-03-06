IT student puts Bay on map

Uitenhage youngster Brando Welgemoed has proved that no problem is too big as he put the Eastcape Midlands TVET College on the map – winning a gold medal at the national WorldSkills competition. Held at the Durban International Convention Centre in late February, the South African leg of the WorldSkills competition was set up to find the South African champion, who will now compete globally.

