PE firm builds R100m tug

he first seabed leveller plough tug manufactured on Port Elizabeth’s shores is near completion and set to smooth over sea sand in the next three months. The R100m construction project was a momentous moment for the city’s boat-building sector, Tide Marine Shipyard director Taneal Crocker said. Weighing about 400 tons, the plough tug, manufactured by Tide Marine, will be used to flatten the seabed at harbours around the country.

