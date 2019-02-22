Business

Wanted: Skilled drone pilots

Operators needed for project that analyses health of tree crops from air

PREMIUM
By Guy Rogers - 22 February 2019

About 40 interested, aspirant and operational drone pilots gathered at Old Grey Club for the meeting on Wednesday where they heard about the exciting potential in the field in the Eastern Cape in areas such as the Gamtoos Valley and the Langkloof.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed

Most Read

X