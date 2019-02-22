Wanted: Skilled drone pilots
Operators needed for project that analyses health of tree crops from air
About 40 interested, aspirant and operational drone pilots gathered at Old Grey Club for the meeting on Wednesday where they heard about the exciting potential in the field in the Eastern Cape in areas such as the Gamtoos Valley and the Langkloof.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.