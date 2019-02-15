Isuzu now under one roof
The R27m project of relocating the Isuzu truck production facilities from Kempston Road to Isuzu Motors SA’s headquarters in Struandale, ensures all bakkie and truck manufacturing now takes place under one roof in Port Elizabeth.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.