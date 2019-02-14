Doctors warn Discovery on usage of day clinics for certain procedures
Doctors have expressed concern at a new rule introduced by Discovery medical aid in 2019 that some of their members have to use day clinics for certain procedures. Members of the Discovery saver, smart, keycare, core and priority plans have to use day hospitals – where patients cannot stay overnight – or pay hefty co-payments to go to an ordinary hospital.
