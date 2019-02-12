R70m boost for Formex

Metal manufacturing taking on new staff, increasing production capacity

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth-based metal manufacturing company Formex Industries will be injecting R70m into its business operations within the upcoming financial period, to increase production capacity. The company, which consists of more than 550 employees, is also expecting to increase its workforce by 80 within the next month.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.