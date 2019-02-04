Family driven to succeed
Algoa Grand Prix Indoor Go Karting owners exude racing spirit
This comes in the wake of reported utterances by the BLF that it viewed the death of four white children in a walkway collapse at the Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on Friday as punishment from “ancestors” and “God”.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.