App will help to cut energy waste
In just three of her energy audit projects in 2018, Heather McEwan managed to save more than one million kilowatt-hours merely by changing the lighting used in businesses.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.