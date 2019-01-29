China blasts ‘slander’ against Huawei

China’s envoy to the EU on Monday said Huawei was the victim of slander as western governments tried to hamper the Chinese telecommunications giant’s effort to deploy its technology worldwide.

“It is not helpful to make slander, discrimination, pressure, coercion or speculation against anyone else,” ambassador Zhang Ming said in an interview with the Financial Times.

“Now someone is sparing no effort to fabricate a security story about Huawei.”

Beijing’s criticism follows similar words by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who said the campaign against Huawei was unfair and immoral.

The US and other western nations have voiced fears that using Huawei base stations and gear could give Beijing access to critical network infrastructure worldwide, possibly allowing it to spy on foreign governments.

In an interview with Bloomberg, European Commission vice-president Andrus Ansip said the EU was especially worried given China’s National Intelligence Law, passed in 2017, which compelled companies and individual citizens to actively assist China’s spy organisations in investigations.

“When it’s written in the law, then we have to understand those risks are higher. We cannot be naive anymore,” Ansip told Bloomberg. –