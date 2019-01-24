ANC briefed on plan to turn Eskom around

The restructuring of Eskom, including a substantial debt bailout and its break-up into three parts, was put to the ANC lekgotla on Saturday as the first step towards dramatic changes to save the company.

The lekgotla was briefed by a task team of experts established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to guide the government on a way forward for the company.

Eskom is in a deep financial crisis and is unable to pay the interest on its R419bn debt burden out of its revenue.

The power utility is acknowledged as the single biggest risk to the SA economy by the National Treasury, credit ratings agencies and the investment community.

The task team has put forward a package of proposals, which include splitting Eskom into three state-owned companies for generation, transmission and distribution.

It is also recommending a substantial bailout, as well as tariff hikes.

Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza has put the quantum of debt relief required at R100bn.

The task team has not put a number on the bailout as its size is dependent on the magnitude of tariff increases as well as the possible introduction of additional financial instruments.

But it would be substantial. Participants at the lekgotla said the proposals had received broad support with the proviso that extensive consultation takes place with all stakeholders and that privatisation is not on the table.

The ANC has asked public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and the government to consult with all stakeholders, particularly with trade unions in the next three weeks. The next week will be crucial for Eskom as meetings take place between the Treasury and the task team ahead of the budget in February.

While the Treasury has officially stated that the funding of state-owned enterprises must not be a burden on the fiscus, insiders indicate that there is recognition that Eskom requires substantial financial support.

Business Day understands that the main recommendation is to break up Eskom.

A number of people attending the meeting said this made sense in light of the structural problems faced by the utility.

However, it was expected that trade unions are unlikely to be keen on the proposal.

Approached for comment on the possible breaking up of Eskom, ANC head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana said this was not a new debate in the ANC.

An attempt was made to separate distribution a few years ago, but due to resistance from municipalities, the project collapsed.

Municipalities generate a great part of their revenue by charging consumers for redistribution.

National executive committee member Siyabonga Cwele said urgent steps were required to deal with the challenge of liquidity of the utility and the government was tasked with exploring viable options to reposition Eskom.

This had to be done in a way that protected jobs.

He said the ANC was also concerned about potential electricity price hikes.

Cwele said Ramaphosa would announce measures to turn Eskom around, as well as other economic interventions, during the state of the nation address in February. –