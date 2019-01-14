From training sweats to Italian suits
Tailor Thando Nondlwana uses materials often imported from Italy and England for his clients’ unique style
Thando Nondlwana worked from home before moving to a shop in Pearson Street, Central – juggling both sport and his passion for fashion until finally trading his sneakers for Italian leather penny loafers.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.