Malaysia acts over ‘massive theft’

The bank is under fire for its role in underwriting bonds totaling $6.5bn (R93.7bn) on three occasions for 1MDB, for which it earned an eye-watering $600m (R8.6bn) in fees.

Thomas said Goldman and its former employees were accused of making false and misleading statements to misappropriate $2.7bn from the bond issuances, which took place in 2012 and 2013.

Leissner, who worked as Southeast Asia chair and managing director at Goldman, and Ng, a managing director at the bank, conspired with Jho and others to bribe Malaysian officials to ensure Goldman was selected to work on the bonds, Thomas said in a statement.

The money earned by Goldman for the work on the bonds was “several times higher than the prevailing market rates and industry norms”, he said.

Those accused personally benefited by receiving stolen funds and also got large bonuses and improved their career prospects, while false statements were presented to investors suggesting the proceeds of the issuances would be used for legitimate purposes, he said.

Prosecutors would seek fines well in excess of the $2.7bn allegedly misappropriated from the bond issuance's and the $600m fees as well as long prison terms for the accused, Thomas said.

The charges brought on Monday were under Malaysian security laws, for which the maximum jail term is 10 years.

As well as Leissner, Ng and Low, Malaysian authorities charged former 1MDB employee Jasmine Loo Ai Swan.

Malaysia’s new Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, who came to power in part on a pledge to investigate the 1MDB scandal, has been taking an increasingly tough line against Goldman and has accused the bank of having cheated the country.

A steady stream of negative news concerning the scandal has come out of the US, focusing on the great lengths the bank went to in courting 1MDB.

It emerged in November that former Goldman chief Lloyd Blankfein met with Jho – known as Jho Low – at a reception in 2009 hosted by Najib at a hotel in New York.

Since his election defeat, Najib has been arrested and hit with dozens of charges over the scandal and is likely facing a long jail term.

1MDB was set up in 2009 with the ostensible aim of developing the economy, with its work overseen by Najib.

But the US department of justice estimates $4.5bn (R64.8bn) was looted from the fund by officials. –