Drive to source parts in SA
‘Initiative will create jobs and boost economy’
Leading car manufacturers have a responsibility to source their parts locally to drive job creation and engineer economic growth, Eastern Cape finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane said.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.