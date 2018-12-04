Mabuyane warns new ECDC board members

Provincial finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane yesterday announced the new board of directors of the Eastern Cape Development Cooperation (ECDC), and said that he would be responsible for retiring them if they did not perform.

Mabuyane said he believed in appointing young people and women into the positions of board of directors of state-owned entities.

The new ECDC board members are Nandi Siwahla-Madiba, chairperson; Simphiwe Somdyala, deputy chairperson; Nolitha Pietersen, Andile Ncobo; professor Mncedisi Jordan and Thobile Buthelezi.

“We are appointing you for a period of five years but in reality your period can be a year.

“I have a responsibility to retire you if you don’t perform.

“We cannot have you as a board member servicing this board through apologies.

“Everyone must appreciate the board calendar and attend meetings,” Mabuyane said.

He said he would assess the performance of the board members on the basis of their ordinary board meetings

“We don’t want you here because of the board fees.

“We want your brains to contribute to the work of this entity.

“Those who are not in this board must appreciate that there are patriots serving in this board for public good,” he said.

The appointments are effective from December 3 2018.