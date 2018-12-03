#LearningCurve | Building her vintage-urban brand

"I sell clothing, I sell art to my customers and I sell confidence."

Tucked away in bustling Westbourne Road in Richmond Hill is Mbukwashe Zwide’s quaint store Hombakazi Vintage Cabin – a unique fashion brand which aims to give its customers a vintage-urban style and look.

