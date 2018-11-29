Giving township operators wings
NMU launches programme to train SMME owners to become job creators and help develop the economy
The Nelson Mandela University Business School announced the launch of its strategic development projects at a function at its Missionvale campus.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.