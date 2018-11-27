Mzansi ‘still has an appetite for travel’
SA Tourism report showed that domestic tourism enjoyed a substantial upsurge in September 2018. Trips in and around SA increased 8.5% when compared with the same period in 2017.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.