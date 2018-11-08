‘In tough times, buy government bonds’
PSG fund manager Tyron Green said the company’s approach was to invest in unpopular parts of the market where negative sentiment was more likely to result in mis-pricing of attractive opportunities.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.