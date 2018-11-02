Juice is worth the squeeze for dairy farmers

Despite cost pressures, milk production is rising steadily at hi-tech Skimmelkrans Boerdery in George

Every Monday, dairy farmer George Kuyler walks 27km across his family-run 300ha farm to ensure all is well. Skimmelkrans Boerdery, a five-minute drive from the George Airport, has been operating since 1921 and is managed by Kuyler, his father and uncle.

