Business

All eyes on Tito’s mini-budget speech

Tense wait to see how finance boss deals with economic woes

By Deneesha Pillay - 24 October 2018

On Wednesday, Tito Mboweni will deliver his maiden medium-term budget policy statement in parliament and many South Africans are looking to him to relieve the strain on their personal finances, strengthen prospects for job creation and bolster the economy as a whole.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
State Capture Inquiry - Day 18: Testimony of former minister of public ...

Most Read

X