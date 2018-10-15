Learning Curve | Bay tattoo artist makes his mark
Owner of Sailor Joe’s Tattoo Parlour in Uitenhage, he has left his mark on clients
His love for art blossomed into a career in graphic design – but Justin Main found his true passion in another art form. As the owner of Sailor Joe’s Tattoo Parlour in Uitenhage, he has left his mark on clients – in more ways than one.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.