Learning Curve | Bay tattoo artist makes his mark

Owner of Sailor Joe’s Tattoo Parlour in Uitenhage, he has left his mark on clients

His love for art blossomed into a career in graphic design – but Justin Main found his true passion in another art form. As the owner of Sailor Joe’s Tattoo Parlour in Uitenhage, he has left his mark on clients – in more ways than one.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.