Hard work pays off for PE industrialist

The very first machine Jendamark Automation managing director Quinton Uren and his partner built was an electric window-winder test rig for Mercedes-Benz – and they built it in the kitchen of premises they shared with an estate agent 26 years ago. When the time for delivery came, they had to dismantle the kitchen and remove the aluminium doors, as the machine could not fit through.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.