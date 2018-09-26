The government has announced visa reforms aimed at luring investment and tourists to help lift South Africa out of recession.

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba unveiled a raft of regulations, including a three-year‚ multiple-entry visa for frequent, trusted travellers to SA and a 10-year visa for business people and academics from Africa.

The rules will take effect from October.

“Changes to our visa architecture have the potential to boost tourism and make business travel more conducive,” Gigaba said.

“We are simplifying visa requirements for countries such as China and India.”

Applicants from those two countries will be able to have a 10-year visa processed within five days.

“This arrangement is meant to attract business people and prospective investors,” he said.

Anti-trafficking rules requiring parents to travel with the birth certificates of their children will be simplified, he said.

“The key changes will be that‚ rather than requiring all foreign national travelling minors to carry documentation proving parental consent for the travelling minor to travel‚ we will rather strongly recommend that travellers carry this documentation‚” Gigaba said.

“Our immigration officials will only insist on documentation by exception – in high-risk situations – rather than for all travellers‚ in line with practice by several other countries.

“Rather than denying entry where documentation is absent‚ travellers will be given an opportunity to prove parental consent. South African minors will still be required to prove parental consent when leaving our borders.”

Gigaba said the changes would be implemented in time for the festive season‚ when many people would be travelling with children.

However, three tourism bodies have criticised the changes for travelling minors as not going far enough.

Tourism contributes 10% of SA’s gross domestic product.