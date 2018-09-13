Central owners call for policing
In the process of organising a petition to ask the municipality for additional security in the area, a group of business owners is also using a WhatsApp group to report and monitor crime, and to create awareness of the petition.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.