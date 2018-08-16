Firing up those lightbulb moments
Rural communities, disabled people and the environment were among the priorities of a group of future entrepreneurs, who on Wednesday stepped forward to sell their ideas and vie for a chance at business support and funding.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.