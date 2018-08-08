How to clean up oceans
Joint effort needed to beat pollution of the sea crisis
It will take a concerted effort by businesses, civil society, educators and the government to solve the widespread problem of marine pollution in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.