i
Business

Evolving with the times pays off

Industrial automation and software development company serves local and European markets

By Odette Parfitt - 06 August 2018

Since its humble beginnings, S4 Integration has grown from a small firm to an international automation and software powerhouse, all in the heart of PE.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Wow! Robbers steal an entire ATM in Eastern Cape
Ironman: are we ready?

Most Read

X