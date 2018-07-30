Learning Curve | Where good food and friends meet

Bay couple’s foolproof recipe for restaurant success relies on balance of friendly faces, hard work and customer service

Years of working as a waitress gave Theresia Muller a unique perspective into the restaurant industry - and this knowledge, along with a determination to turn customers into regulars, has brought success to Bonamia, the Sherwood restaurant she co-owns with her husband, Justin.

