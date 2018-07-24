House market looking up in coastal regions
Investments and sentiment boost property sale prospects in Eastern Cape
Underpinned by increased investment in the region and improving investor confidence, the future is looking upbeat for the Eastern Cape’s housing market.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.