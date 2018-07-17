Strikers put foot down over increase demands
Shoe industry workers continue fight for 9.5% pay rise
Hundreds of workers from five Bay footwear factories have joined nearly 10,000 workers across the country in striking since Monday last week.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.